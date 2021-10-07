Cdiscount pulverizes the price of the Dyson V7 (which falls to an unprecedented price)

Cdiscount has just announced an irresistible flash sale on Dyson vacuum cleaners. The V7 model sees its price drop below 250 euros. For a vacuum cleaner of the brand, that hardly ever happens.

Dyson is a very premium household appliance brand. You may be familiar with its fans, hair dryers or even its excellent cordless stick vacuums. It is precisely one of these which benefits from an absolutely incredible price on Cdiscount.

The V7 Motorhead model drops to 249 euros via the Cdiscount site while it was still available recently for 299 euros on the official site (it is now out of stock at the latter). As a bonus, the French merchant also adds a car charger. In the end, you save a lot of money on this cordless, bagless vacuum cleaner.

Admittedly, Dyson’s V7 model isn’t the newest in the lineup. That said, it’s still a Dyson vacuum and you can be sure it will clean your home much better than the vast majority of vacuums available on the market. This cordless vacuum cleaner has the same design as all the more recent models (some of which easily exceed 700 euros…).





Among the characteristics, this Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner has an autonomy of 30 minutes in Eco mode. You can also take advantage of a Boost + mode which will inevitably reduce the autonomy of the device (but it is the same on the latest models). In terms of power, we have a state-of-the-art digital motor that performs 110,000 revolutions / minute, thus generating powerful suction on carpets and hard floors. To this, a system with 14 cyclones makes it possible to capture the microscopic dust.

Why buy this Dyson from Cdiscount?

Cdiscount is one of the few (if not the only) merchants in France to still offer a stock of Dyson vacuum cleaners. It is also the only one who offers discounts on older models. Here, being able to get a Dyson for less than 250 euros is really a nugget. No need to tell you that the stock can disappear in a few minutes.

This Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner can be delivered to you tomorrow, free of charge, from Cdiscount’s French warehouses. Also note that the merchant gives you 14 days to change your mind after delivery of the appliance to your home. This will allow you to return it free of charge and get a full refund if you are not satisfied. Note that the manufacturer’s warranty is applied here.

