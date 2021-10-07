Central African Republic: At least 15 dead in an ambush of armed men near Bambari

Bangui, Central African Republic, Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 02:05:08 (Corbeaunews-Centrafrique). At least 15 people killed, and several others injured this Tuesday, October 5 in an ambush set up by heavily armed men, identified as elements of the coalition of patriots for change (CPC) in the village of Matchika, located 20 kilometers from Bambari on the Alindao axis.





According to some survivors contacted by telephone by the CNC editorial staff, the massacre was committed around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 in the village of Matchika, located 20 kilometers from Bambari on the Alindao axis. According to them, the truck, which had left the town of Bambari around noon to go to Bangassou, was carrying several passengers and goods when it was targeted by a dozen of the heavily armed men, identified as CPC rebels. . According to another source, as the attackers brought the vehicle to a stop, they ordered all the passengers to lie down on the ground before stripping them one by one. At the same time, another vehicle (Pick-up), on board passengers and at least one FACA soldier, from the town of Alindao, arrived at the scene. Panicked, the FACA soldier opened fire on the attackers, creating de facto detonations of weapons of all caliber. In this confusion of exchange of fire, ten of the passengers had been killed, and several others wounded.

According to the same sources, when the attackers were withdrawing, they met the drivers of the motorcycle taxis, to whom they also murdered three, before disappearing permanently into the bush.

For now, the wounded and dead have been rushed to a hospital in Bambari. But according to humanitarian sources, this provisional toll could increase in the coming hours due to the cases of very serious injuries observed in the emergency room.

Recall that last week, the prefect of Ouaka issued an order extending the curfew in the region following repeated incursions by armed men into the town of Bambari and its outskirts.

