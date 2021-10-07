Charlene of Monaco on a discreet mission in South Africa: rare appearance before the big comeback

Held in her country of origin for more than six months, due to a serious ENT infection, Princess Charlene should finally return to Monaco in the coming days. In the meantime, the 43-year-old ex-swimmer is taking advantage of her convalescence in South Africa to not only campaign for the rhinos, but also to play the mediator with another royal family …

According to information from the South African media News24, published on October 6, 2021, Charlene of Monaco is trying to ease tensions within the Zulu royal family. Last March in Nongoma, the former athlete took part in the funeral of King of the Zulus Goodwill Zuelithini, to whom she was close. Since then, one of the deceased’s twenty-six children, a certain Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has been appointed king. But his appointment is not unanimous within the clan and some opponents try to make him abdicate by revealing poor personal information, against a background of alcoholism and pregnant cousins ​​…





Out of love for the Zulu kingdom, Princess Charlene is therefore trying to ease these tensions, as her spokesperson explained: “She is not a formal mediator – she is just ready to help. She believes that she can make a difference in a complicated family affair under the guidance of spiritual leaders (…). As a personal friend of the late King Goodwill, she is deeply saddened by the breakup in the family but believes she can help.. “A photo recently unveiled on social networks also shows the Monegasque with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Will she manage to calm this family conflict before returning to the principality?