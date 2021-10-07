Charlene of Monaco weakened: Prince Albert gives her news and talks about her return

Prince Albert of Monaco has given news of his wife Charlene of Monaco. Stranded in South Africa, the mother of Jacques and Gabriella of Monaco patiently awaits her return to the Rock.

the prince albert of monaco gives reassuring news of his wife. The father of Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco responded to RMC’s microphone on the state of health of the former South African swimmer, radio reported on Tuesday (October 5) in an excerpt from the interview with prince albert recorded for the show Rothen ignites. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her. She is still in South Africa. but will come back very soon, we have to make the points with the doctors in a few days “, said the prince albert of monaco. A return earlier than expected?

In Monaco, the prince albert continues his engagements solo, or sometimes in tandem with his sister Stephanie, as was the case at the end of September for the Princess of Monaco Cup. If his absence is felt, the princess charlene gives regular news on social networks. At the beginning of October, she posed all smiles in front of a book, with the caption “God Bless”, translate “May God Bless”. An image that To certainly must have made Albert, Jacques and Gabriella smile!

A return in October

Blocked since last May in South Africa for an ENT problem, the wife ofAlbert II is deprived of trips at an altitude of more than 3000 meters, despite a heavy intervention that went well last August. Hospitalized at the beginning of September because of an infection, her next return is somewhat compromised, she who considered this trip possible from the end of October, see a few weeks earlier according to her husband.

