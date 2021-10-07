Charlene of Monaco weakened: Prince Albert gives her news and talks about her return

Prince Albert of Monaco has given news of his wife Charlene of Monaco. Stranded in South Africa, the mother of Jacques and Gabriella of Monaco patiently awaits her return to the Rock.
the prince albert of monaco gives reassuring news of his wife. The father of Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco responded to RMC’s microphone on the state of health of the former South African swimmer, radio reported on Tuesday (October 5) in an excerpt from the interview with prince albert recorded for the show Rothen ignites. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her. She is still in South Africa. but will come back very soon, we have to make the points with the doctors in a few days “, said the prince albert of monaco. A return earlier than expected?
In Monaco, the prince albert continues his engagements solo, or sometimes in tandem with his sister Stephanie, as was the case at the end of September for the Princess of Monaco Cup. If his absence is felt, the princess charlene gives regular news on social networks. At the beginning of October, she posed all smiles in front of a book, with the caption “God Bless”, translate “May God Bless”. An image that To certainly must have made Albert, Jacques and Gabriella smile!
A return in October
Blocked since last May in South Africa for an ENT problem, the wife ofAlbert II is deprived of trips at an altitude of more than 3000 meters, despite a heavy intervention that went well last August. Hospitalized at the beginning of September because of an infection, her next return is somewhat compromised, she who considered this trip possible from the end of October, see a few weeks earlier according to her husband.
© INSTAGRAM / CHARLENE DE MONACO
2/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco is stranded in South Africa
© INSTAGRAM / CHARLENE DE MONACO
3/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Charlene of Monaco is stranded in South Africa
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
4/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco in 2008
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
5/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
Monte Carlo Festival 2010
© Olivier Huitel / Pool Monaco / Bestimage
6/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco hand over gifts to the elderly at the headquarters of the Red Cross, as part of the Monegasque National Day celebrations in Monaco, November 17, 2018.
© Jean-François Ottonello / Nice Matin / Bestimage
7/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
Celebration of the Saint Devote, Patron Saint of Monaco, in Monaco on January 26, 2019.
© Olivier Huitel / Pool / Bestimage
8/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
The Chinese President and his wife are greeted by Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene in the main courtyard of the Palace in Monaco on March 24, 2019.
© Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
9/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene of Monaco during the Elegance and Automobile competition in Monte-Carlo 2019 on the Place du Palais in Monaco, June 30, 2019.
© Bruno Bebert / PRM / Bestimage
10/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco
Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco were born in 2014
© Olivier Huitel
11/21 –
Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
The princely family of Monaco in the courtyard of the palace during the Monegasque National Day in Monaco on November 19, 2019.
© Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage
12/21 –
Prince Albert of Monaco
Photo of Prince Albert of Monaco
© Jean-Charles Vinaj / PRM / Bestimage
13/21 –
Charlene of Monaco
Ordination of the new Archbishop of the Prinpality of Monaco, Dominique Marie David, in the presence of Sovereign Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene in Monaco on March 8, 2019.
© Olivier Huitel
14/21 –
Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco
The princely family of Monaco at the start of the 3rd edition of the “The Crossing: Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge” race on September 12, 2020.
© Olivier Huitel
15/21 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Two teams of four athletes, including the Princess and her brother Gareth Wittstock, secretary general of the foundation, will take turns on water bikes for 24 hours to connect the 180km that separate Calvi from Monaco.
© Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage
16/21 –
Albert, Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his children attend from the balcony of the palace the celebration of Corpus Christi in Monaco on June 3, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
17/21 –
Albert of Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco will attend the “Lux Pack” trade fair at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on September 28, 2021.
© Bruno Bebert
18/21 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Cary Joji Fukunaga
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film’s director, during the preview of the latest James Bond “No Time To Die” at the Casino de Monaco on September 29, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
19/21 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone
Preview of the latest James Bond “No Time To Die” at the Casino de Monaco, September 29, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
20/21 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco
Euroleague basketball match between AS Monaco (75) against the Greeks of Panathinaikos (63) in Monaco on October 30, 2021.
© Bruno Bebert
21/21 –
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Alison Pineau
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Alison Pineau during the evening of the 32nd edition of the Sportel Awards 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.