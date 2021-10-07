Cherki was “very touched to be called” in the Under-21s

Summoned for the first time with the France Espoirs team, Rayan Cherki did not hide his joy in front of the press. The OL player spoke of his discussions with coach Sylvain Ripoll, but also the reunion with his former Lyon teammates.

At 18 years old, Rayan cherki this week discovered the group of the France Espoirs team. The attacker was summoned by Sylvain Ripoll for the two matches against Ukraine on Friday and against Serbia on Tuesday. “I was very happy to be called by the coach, very touched. We will say that it is a reward because I put a lot of things in place to achieve my goals, he told the media. The first few days went very well, we laughed a lot, there is a lot of play during the sessions, what more could you ask for? “

Before his possible first selection against the Ukrainians, the young player spoke with the coach. It will be expected on specific elements of the game. “I had the chance to speak with him more privately on Tuesday evening. We talked about the style of play of the team, mine, what I could bring, my areas of progress, he detailed. He told me that I was there to bring the touch of creativity that I have in me. It touched me a lot because I felt that he has a rather particular confidence in me. I hope to be able to return to him on the field on Friday and that we can have a lot of good times together. “





“The selection is also made for that, come and have fun”

This summons comes at a time when Cherki is less used by Peter Bosz. In this exercise, he has 7 matches in all competitions, for only one tenure in August against Brest (1-1). “We know that in a club I don’t have a lot of playing time but that’s okay. I’m young, I work every day to pretend to play more and more. When I saw that the coach had selected me, I told myself that it was the culmination of a lot of work since the start of the season, he said. The French team is also made for that, come and have fun and leave for a club even fresher. I hope it will. This season is very important for me, I can do great things and I hope to be able to do them in Lyon. “

Le Gone has also reunited with its former teammates at OL, Amine Gouiri, Melvin bard or Pierre Kalulu. In addition to Malo Gusto and Maxence Caqueret, he will therefore not be in uncharted territory for the Bleuets. “It made me very happy to see Amine, Melvin again, even though I am in constant contact with them, he confided. There are a lot of Lyonnais in this selection, it’s a strength because we all know each other well and I hope we will have the chance to evolve together to show that the Rhone team is still there. “

“I have made a lot of progress on the replacement”

Finally, Rayan Cherki explained his working method to progress. “I train a lot. When we have one session, I always do two, I watch a lot of videos to see my areas of progress, on the defensive work. I have made a lot of progress on the replacement, I I am very satisfied because I tell myself that this work is bearing fruit, he rejoiced. It is very important to be successful at a high level. “