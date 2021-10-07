Chinese electric SUV gets a makeover

Launched on the market last year, the MG ZS EV already goes through the restyling box. An update that doesn’t just focus on the aesthetic part.

The first electric SUV of the Sino-British brand, the MG ZS EV has met with some success in France with regard to its total lack of image and network, but also with its measured autonomy. He now corrects his youthful flaws by improving his figure and announcing new technologies.

A style that asserts itself

Similar to the thermal ZS that we do not know at home, the MG ZS EV now adopts a facies all its own, and which allows it to be identifiable as an electric vehicle from the first glance. He chooses a full grille that blends into the entire shield. A style that is reminiscent of that of the Hyundai Kona Electric, especially with its charging hatch that migrates to the right.

The stern evolves to a lesser extent but asserts itself a little more and stands out from its initial style. Just like the optics, redesigned and equipped with new light signatures.

A new technological endowment

The interior design does not differ. On the other hand, all the elements have been reviewed, as has the ergonomics. The instrument cluster now gives way to a 7-inch screen, while the central touchscreen goes to 10 inches, taking with it the physical controls related to the audio system. Those for air conditioning remain, but the layout of the keys has also been redesigned.

MG promises a new infotainment system equipped with Apple Car Play and Android Auto functions. The system is also associated with a new voice assistant to control the functions without taking your hands off the steering wheel.





Up to 440 km of autonomy

But the MG ZS EV is not satisfied with a simple cosmetic restyling: it now presents itself with a new mechanical endowment and gets rid of the 142 hp engine for 353 Nm of torque associated with the 44.5 kWh battery. It is now available in two distinct versions.

The first, called Standard Autonomy (oh well, then!) Has a 51 kWh battery and a 204 hp front engine. In this configuration, it promises a range of 320 km and can be recharged in alternating current with a 6.6 kW on-board charger.

MG is also presenting a new Extended Autonomy version, which here relies on a 72 kWh battery and promises 440 km of autonomy on a WLTP cycle. The engine here has a more modest power of 177 hp, unlike the three-phase 11 kW on-board charger.

An additional cost limited to € 1,000

The electric crossover is still available with both Comfort and Luxury trim levels. The catalog opens at a price of € 30,990, or € 1,000 more than the outgoing version. But it is the Extended Autonomy version that will be offered initially (from the end of October) at the respective prices of € 34,990 and € 36,990 for the two finishes.