Chinese influence “preponderant” in French universities, denounces report

The French university and academic world is subject to multiple interferences and foreign influences which France must better resist, estimates a parliamentary report published Tuesday, October 5, denouncing the “predominant, but not exclusive, place of China“.

Other countries, such as Russia, Turkey and some Persian Gulf states, are also mentioned in this report from a senatorial mission. “But none can boast of the means and scope of Chinese strategy, which plays on multiple fronts and no longer conceals its desire to occupy a central position in international relations.», Adds the text.

The 240-page French document revisits the “brutalization of international relations», To which research and teaching are no exception. He describes “attempts to influence“Which are not limited”more to questions of economic intelligence, but extend to academic freedom and scientific integrity“.

“A strategy of global and systemic influence”

The work of the mission, chaired by Etienne Blanc (LR, Rhône) is looking at a double influence. Firstly, “shaping the image or reputation of a state, or promoting an official “narrative”, through the instrumentalization of the human and social sciences“. On the other hand “the intrusion and capture of sensitive scientific data (…) in order to obtain a strategic, economic or military advantage“.





“China appears to date as the state most able to conduct a strategy of global and systemic influence», Add the authors. Among the tools of Beijing are in particular the Confucius Institutes (IC), present all over the world. They intend to promote Chinese culture, independently or in partnership with universities. But their scorners accuse them of being instruments of propaganda, of threatening the academic freedom of their partners, and even of harboring spies.

For universities, the need to increase vigilance

The report stresses the dilemma facing the university, which is by nature open on the intellectual level but which must henceforth adopt constant vigilance, in particular with regard to the foreign students it welcomes. The authors consider that the “vigilance thresholdOf the French academic world is too high, unsuited to new threats and weakened by an overall lack of resources. They recommend in particular “to raise the subject of foreign interference to the rank of political priority“.

The report recommends, among other things, a European Union-wide strategy, the performance of an audit on the security of university IT systems, as well as the creation of a “transparency regime on the origin of extra-European project funding“.