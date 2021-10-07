Chris Marques (Dancing with the Stars) on the illness he suffered for ten years

Since the launch of Dance with the Stars on TF1, Chris Marques has established himself in the hearts of viewers thanks to his always accurate comments and his uncompromising notes, now his signature, but also his dynamic and lively personality. However, the one who is since the beginning of season 11 the last historical judge of the competition has not always been this ball of energy. From the age of 21 to 31, he suffered from a rare disease that caused him immense permanent fatigue. This Wednesday, October 6, in Le Buzz TV du Figaro, he spoke about this serious health problem.

In 1999, after a rehearsal session, Chris Marques found himself bedridden with fever and aches all over the place. After several months, the doctors finally put a diagnosis on his disease: he suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis. “It should no longer be considered as a vast syndrome which brings together several diseases, such as fibromyalgia, encephalomyelitis …” explained the dancer, before adding that his affliction also had another name that he did not like. at all, “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome”. The judge of Dance with the stars then said more about this disorder from which he suffered for ten years: “It manifests itself in a very simple way, it is intense pain throughout the body. For me, it also presented itself with fever that rose to 40-41 ° for days and days. It is an inability to stay focused. The mind escapes you (…)





