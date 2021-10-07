Chris Marques transformed: he confides in his spectacular weight loss

In an interview with Closer and to find on newsstands Friday, October 8, 2021, Chris Marques spoke about his spectacular weight loss. He has shed 8 kilos since January.

New silhouette for a new life. For his return as a juror in Dance with the stars, Chris Marques is a transformed man. As he told Closer in an interview to be found on newsstands Friday, October 8, 2021, he has lost a few pounds since January. “I lost 8 kilos (…) and worry about it.” he first revealed. But then, how did he do it? “Weight Watchers took me in hand by promising myself that I will lose weight without even restricting myself. I just swapped the white pasta for wholesalers and with this change alone I had already lost 3 kg.” explained the professional dancer.

Chris Marques slimmer: water, sport … his other secrets to losing weight

If Chris Marques lost weight it is also because he made some concessions such as reducing his sugar intake. “I also cut down on the sugar in my multiple coffees throughout the day and drink two liters of water. I eliminate more toxins and look younger than when I was 20! And my loss weight won’t stop there. “ Chris Marques said. Be careful though: Jaclyn Spencer’s companion does not want to have skin on his bones. “Do you really think a Portuguese can become anorexic? It’s not in my DNA! Before, I was fat now I’m just a little fat. I discovered abs that were well buried and my torso is outlined in a triangle . Before, I was drawn like a rectangle. Three times a week my friend Yanis, the coach of Miss Universe, trains me in sport and it’s addictive. I wanted to find energy to create my shows “ concluded Chris Marques who now “likes” to take a photo of himself.

