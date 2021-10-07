Christian Democrat leader Armin Laschet says he is ready to leave the party

More

    The conservatives of the CDU-CSU came in second in the federal elections in Germany on Sunday 26 September. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) came slightly ahead.

    Armin Laschet concedes defeat. The leader of the German Christian Democrats, very weakened and under pressure since the rout of his camp (CDU-CSU) in the federal elections of September 26, said he was ready to leave the head of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU), Thursday October 7.

    “We will quickly tackle the question of the new CDU team, from the president to the presidium and up to the federal executive committee”, assured the candidate for the chancellery in Berlin, less than a year after having taken in difficulty the head of the party of Angela Merkel.

    Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) slightly edged the Christian Democrats on Sunday, September 26, obtaining 25.7% of the vote against 24.1% for the conservatives. The Greens came third with 14.8% of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats of the FDP, in fourth place with 11.5%.


    German Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals were to begin preliminary discussions on Thursday in an attempt to form a coalition. Environmentalists have indeed announced that they want to deepen talks with only the SPD and FDP.


