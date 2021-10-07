Courteous still annoyed by the defeat despite the possession in favor of the Belgians according to him

After the 2018 World Cup, France again dominated Belgium (3-2) in a semi-final. This time in the League of Nations. A defeat which earned a new disappointed comment from Thibaut Courtois.

Three years later, like the impression of a déjà vu. A victory full of suspense for the France team against Belgium in a semi-final of international competition. And Thibaut Courtois who speaks with spite of the possession of the ball after the meeting. This Thursday, it was in the final of the League of Nations that the Blues defeated the Red Devils after being led 2-0 at the break (3-2). E term of possession, the UEFA site announces a 52% in favor of France. But the Real Madrid keeper had a different impression on the pitch. “We played well in the first half, especially in terms of possession,” he lamented at RTL Belgium’s microphone.





>> League of Nations: relive France-Belgium (3-2)

Courteous does not understand the point of the match for 3rd place

Thibaut Courtois also annoyed by the conceded goals… and the match for 3rd place to be played Sunday (3pm) against Italy. “In the second half, they pressed a little higher. We did not stay calm with the ball. We gave free goals. It’s a shame, he said. I did not reviewed the goals. But on the first, facing players like that, it’s normal that they have the class to do that in the box. For the second goal, it’s a shame this penalty. We knew that 2-0 It would not be enough against France. There is no frustration. (…) Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is useless. don’t know why we’re playing this game. “