Covid-19: Finland in turn suspends the Moderna vaccine for those under 30

A study from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark suggests that men under the age of 30 who have been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine have a slightly increased risk of developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

Using the precautionary principle while vaccination is open from the age of 12 in Finland, the authorities have decided that young men under 30 will now be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Preliminary data from this study, which has not yet been published, has already led Swedish and Danish health authorities to restrict the use of this vaccine on Wednesday. In Sweden it is now reserved for people over 30 years old, and in Denmark it is now only used for people over 18 years old.



In France, Moderna is authorized for 12-17 year olds

According to the Finnish Institute of Health, this study, the preliminary results of which have already been communicated to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for evaluation, will be published within two weeks. But the AEM had already estimated in early July that myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane covering the heart) should be considered a very rare side effect, occurring in particular in young men after the administration of the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.