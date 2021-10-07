More

    Covid-19: Moderna vaccine suspended “as a precaution” in Sweden for those under 30

    Cautious, Sweden decided, this Wednesday, October 6, to suspend the administration of the Spikevax vaccine, produced by Moderna, in children under 30 years old. This measure is based on the detection of a risk of cardiac inflammation linked to this serum in young people, even if “it is a very rare side effect”.

    The Swedish public health authority (FHM), which is in charge of the national vaccination campaign, specifies that this decision concerns “all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle”.

    The risk of developing certain pathologies, “such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium” is presented as “minimal”, but more marked after the second dose and in males.

    “Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems,” adds the public health authority. But the symptoms must be evaluated by a doctor ”.


    In July, the Spikevax vaccine was authorized for 12-17 year olds by the European Medicines Agency. In Sweden, around 81,000 people under the age of 30 received a first dose of this serum designed by Moderna. The second will not be administered to them.


