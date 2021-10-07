Covid-19: Sweden suspends the Moderna vaccine “as a precaution” for those under 30

Sweden suspended Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine on Wednesday “as a precaution” for those under 30 because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people, the probability of which remains “minimal”. Denmark and Norway have also clarified the use of the Spikevax vaccine, the name of Moderna’s vaccine, now formally not recommended for children under 18. The Swedish public health agency (FHM), in charge of the vaccination campaign, “has decided to put a stop to the use of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle”, a- she said in a press release.

This decision is taken “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium,” said the Swedish authority. According to the agency, the risk is greater after the second dose and in males. “But the risk of being affected is minimal, it is a very rare side effect,” she emphasizes. “Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems, but symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor,” the agency continues. In Sweden, around 81,000 people under the age of 30 received a first dose of Moderna, and not the second.



Campaign now focused on Pfizer

In neighboring Denmark, the vaccine program for 12-17 year olds already offered only Pfizer / BioNTech’s Comirnaty due to more data for adolescents on this vaccine, a practice which will now be formalized. “On the basis of the precautionary principle, in the future we will invite children and adolescents to receive this vaccine exclusively,” said health authority official Bolette Søborg in a statement.