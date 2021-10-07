Covid-19: the Delta variant would increase the risk of reinfection

CG –
The risk of re-infection with Covid-19 is almost twice as high because of the Delta variant. This was revealed in the new report from the Office for National Statistics, the official British statistical institute, on Wednesday, October 6, even if the study specifies that the risk is still low.
According to new data collected by the British official statistical institute, and relayed by BFM TV, on 20,262 people followed between July 2, 2020 and September 25, 2021, 296 cases of reinfection were observed during this period. Experts have also made the link between the upsurge in re-infections with Covid-19 and the period starting from May 17, 2021, when the Delta variant appeared in the United Kingdom.
The study shows that the number of re-infections with Covid-19 remains low in the UK.
Of the 296 cases of reinfection enumerated, 137 people had a higher viral load than during their first infection. According to the study’s authors, “This research suggests that viral loads upon reinfection tend to be higher when these reinfections are from the Delta variant compared to other variants.”
The study highlights in particular that women are more likely than men to be re-infected. People who are symptomatic during their infection are also less likely to be re-infected with Covid-19. Finally, people with one or more pathologies are more likely to be infected with the virus again.
