Covid-19: the Delta variant would increase the risk of reinfection

The risk of re-infection with Covid-19 is almost twice as high because of the Delta variant. This was revealed in the new report from the Office for National Statistics, the official British statistical institute, on Wednesday, October 6, even if the study specifies that the risk is still low.

According to new data collected by the British official statistical institute, and relayed by BFM TV, on 20,262 people followed between July 2, 2020 and September 25, 2021, 296 cases of reinfection were observed during this period. Experts have also made the link between the upsurge in re-infections with Covid-19 and the period starting from May 17, 2021, when the Delta variant appeared in the United Kingdom.