Creative Outlier Air V3 true wireless earphones test: versatile, durable, but not very efficient

The Outlier Air V3 could have created a surprise by offering a good listening experience, but the result is unfortunately not up to the mark. The sound reproduction offered by these headphones is sorely lacking in control, softness and naturalness to properly appreciate your music.

The main criticism that we can make with these Outlier Air V3 is at the level of reproduction of the treble. Their emphasis too pronounced, too localized, and their lack of finesse gives them a narrow, piercing and sparkling appearance. The phenomena of sibilance (aggressive reproduction of [s], [f] and [ʃ]) are omnipresent on the vocals, the cymbal strokes are extremely pronounced and sometimes even aggressive.

The behavior of the Outlier Air V3 is quite similar in the upper mids and contributes to this observation. They are flattered in a way too important, too localized and their restitution is not very precise. The timbre of many instruments (vocals, guitars, brass …) is therefore altered and takes on an certainly energetic aspect, but also garish, which is more on the pieces particularly rich in harmonics (with guitars, saturated voices for example). The snare hits also seem very slamming, very “dry”. This frequency zone corresponding to the peak of sensitivity of human hearing; these headphones can therefore quickly become taxing to use over long sessions, even at a reasonable listening level. The equalizer present in the app allows you to calm down a little the protuberances in the treble and high-mids, without doing miracles.