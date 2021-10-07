Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive impact on club finances

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

In recent months, the Manchester United project has regained momentum. The Mancunian club finished in second place in the Premier League, validating their lasting return to the Big Four with a Champions League qualification as a bonus. Like all English clubs, the Red Devils have also found the public at Old Trafford. And, icing on the cake, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo created a global event.

The club’s value soared by 600 million euros!

All these factors combined, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the decisive causes, results in an impressive finding revealed by The Sun. While Manchester United is listed on the stock exchange, its stock has only climbed in recent weeks, to the point that the club’s value has risen by 600 million euros! “The share price has risen for various reasons but mainly stronger than expected performances against Covid and of course the signing of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo,” explained Rob Wilson, University football finance expert. Sheffield Hallam, in the columns of the English daily.



