Cyril Hanouna makes a huge blunder in TPMP and reveals the name of the TV host dropped by Flavie Flament for the benefit of Benjamin Castaldi!

Shocking revelation this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”! While Cyril Hanouna evoked the love at first sight operated live on television, the host of C8 returned to the love story between Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament. And for good reason, the two hosts met on the set of the show “Les p’tits princes” where they had to sing together the tube “On va s’aimer”. Love at first sight immediately operated. “We had crossed paths before, we had rehearsed but the moment when it matched in the eyes, it was on the set,” said Benjamin Castaldi, who had a son with Flavie Flament named Enzo.





But what viewers didn’t know was that Flavie Flament was in a relationship with a famous TV host when she fell under the spell of Benjamin Castaldi. A revelation made by Cyril Hanouna who made a huge blunder in TPMP this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 by revealing the name of the main interested party. “She was single Flavie Flament?” Asks Cyril Hanouna, who obviously knew the answer. Embarrassed, the former host of “Secret Story” encountered some difficulty in answering this question. “Uh, so it was not her husband at the time, she was with someone, with a host,” begins Benjamin Castaldi. “Ah, she was with Emmanuel Chain!” Exclaims Cyril Hanouna. “Bravo thank you! Bravo”, reacts the one who now shares the life of a named Aurora. “I adore Emmanuel! But and then, everyone knew it. It was known,” retorts the host of TPMP before his gang tells him that he has just made a big mistake. “But everyone knew it”, insists Cyril Hanouna who tries to make up for it: “But why I knew it myself? I was not even in the trade”. Benjamin Castaldi made another major revelation: “What I never said was that the first witness to this love at first sight was Valérie Benaim. We worked together on TF1 (…) J ‘showed up in his dressing room and I said to him’ I’m in black shit, I just fell in love with me and I’m going to throw everything away, I’m going to change my life ‘”. Valérie Benaim had at the time advised Benjamin Castaldi to “calm down” and not to “screw everything up”. Result: Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament married in 2002, two years after their meeting. They divorced in 2008 after an eight-year relationship.

