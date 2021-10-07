Cyril Hanouna reacts to the cessation of the C8 show In the heart of the French (VIDEO)

This Thursday, October 7 in TPMP, Cyril Hanouna formalized the deprogramming of the C8 show, In the hearts of the French. The opportunity for the host to do his mea culpa.
Matthieu Delormeau had almost had an eye. A few days ago, the chronicler of TPMP had carted Cyril Hanouna and Guillaume Genton on the flop of audiences for the new C8 show, In the hearts of the French. A program broadcast on the channel every Wednesday evening since the start of the school year, and which has showcased the different journeys of several celebrities, like Mylène Farmer Where Christian Clavier. But success was not there. This Thursday, October 7, it is first of all our colleagues from Puremedias who announced the deprogramming of the C8 document.
Cyril Hanouna transparent on the failure of the show
Indeed, according to the media site, the channel chose to stop the program broadcast in prime time and co-produced by Genton productions and H20 Productions after the bad audiences. “Two numbers were scheduled for Wednesday October 13 and 20, respectively dedicated to the singer Stromae and the actor Kad Merad“is it thus specified. If the first number devoted to Jean-Jacques Goldman had attracted 593,000 viewers, this was unfortunately only the beginning of the downturn. With that of Christian Clavier broadcast Wednesday, October 6, C8 even ranked second to last in the ranking of prime time channels. “A failure“for Cyril Hanouna who did not hesitate to react bluntly.
“You have to try things”
“It was my idea, I admit“explained the host this Thursday, October 7. But more than anything, Cyril Hanouna wanted to reassure Guillaume Genton, co-producer of In the hearts of the French and columnist of TPMP : “It is not the production that does not work. It’s just that the concept doesn’t work.“According to the troublemaker, it is difficult to”build loyalty on a concept like this“, in particular because of the changes of personalities put in the spotlight each week. The host has therefore chosen to wear”full responsibility“of that television crash.”I admit, we did good things, but on this Wednesday box, I messed up. We will remedy that, but we must try things“he concluded. The page has already been turned.
