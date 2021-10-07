Damn, AMD processors would lose 15% of their In Game performance with Windows 11, the fault of the triple L3 cache latency

Apparently the processors, which are officially compatible with the new OS of, would present a latency of the L3 cache three times higher with the new operating system of Uncle Billou. In addition, the new operating system does not correctly use the “preferred cores” system on AMD processors (UEFI CPPC2), which means that the most efficient cores are not detected by the OS … / >

AMD and Microsoft jointly made this discovery and listed the potential impact on application performance. Increasing L3 cache latency affects the performance of memory-sensitive applications. The impact could reach 35% in some applications. Both partners also warn about a 10-15% loss of performance in video games. On the other hand, a malfunction of the “preferred cores” system would result in reduced performance in light tasks, because the operating system does not know which are the two best cores in the processor. Fortunately, both issues can be fixed through software updates, and AMD is working with Microsoft to correct both issues through Windows Update, in an update rollout scheduled for October 2021.