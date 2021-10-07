Day 1 James Bond: Can Dying Wait Make Daniel Craig’s Best Start? – Cinema News

Cradled from an early age by New Hollywood cinema, Vincent Formica very early discovered the works of Martin Scorsese, Coppola, De Palma and Steven Spielberg. Thanks to these cinema godfathers, he will learn to deeply love the 7th art, forging an eclectic cinephilia.

Dying can wait has just been released in France and the first figures have just fallen. Did Daniel Craig’s last stand in James Bond attract crowds for its first day of operation?





If Dying can wait, the numbers cannot!





According to Xavier Albert, General Manager of Universal France, the latest James Bond with Daniel Craig drew 160,000 spectators on the day of its release on October 6. If you count the previews, that number jumps to 290,000.

For comparison, here is the start-up ranking of every James Bond of the Craig era.

007 Spectrum: 850,297 (4,982,985 entries at the end of operation)

(4,982,985 entries at the end of operation) Quantum of Solace: 360,643 (3,722,798 entries at the end of operations)

(3,722,798 entries at the end of operations) To die can wait : 290,000 first day tickets

: first day tickets Sky Fall : 258,331 (6,996,996 entries at the end of operation)

(6,996,996 entries at the end of operation) Casino Royale: 160,637 (3,182,602 entries at the end of operations)

Note that Dying Can Wait achieves a lower score than Kaamelott (423.922) and Fast and Furious 9 (468.862). However, he was ahead of Dune by Denis Villeneuve (181,316).

