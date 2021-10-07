Death of Bernard Tapie: colossal debts, heirs, the questions that arise around his succession

The death of the businessman announces a complex succession while his inheritance risks being weighed down by debts. Explanations.

After the disappearance of Bernard Tapie at the age of 78, the difficult question of his legacy arises. The Marseille businessman knew fortune before being caught by the courts. In 2015, he was ordered to pay nearly 400 million euros to the State in the Crédit Lyonnais arbitration case.

Who are the heirs?

If Bernard Tapie has not made any particular testamentary arrangements, Dominique Tapie has the choice between renouncing the succession and remaining heir at 25%. The ex-businessman leaves behind him four children from a previous marriage, which excludes for Dominique Tapie the possibility of benefiting from the usufruct of all the inheritance.

His four children, Nathalie, Stéphane, Sophie and Laurent, but also his wife, Dominique, are therefore his natural heirs “I love my kids so much that I would be unable to disinherit them, if that were possible in France”, Bernard replied. Tapie in 2018 at the weekly Le Point when he was asked to react to the litigation surrounding the succession of Johnny Hallyday.

What legacy does he leave?

Bernard Tapie’s assets are estimated at 300 million euros according to information from Capital. But his creditors, including the former Credit Lyonnais, are claiming the trifle of 400 million euros in various cases. The former Minister of the City was no longer the owner of his mansion in Paris, which sold 80 million euros to François Pinault this summer. An amount that was recovered by the judicial liquidators of the companies of Bernard Tapie.





The latter still owned the Mandala, a villa in Saint-Tropez estimated between 50 and 70 million euros, a house in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne, valued at 10 million euros, while his shares in the group La Provence would be valued at 50 million euros according to his entourage.

In May 2021, the realization consortium (CRD, body responsible for settling the debts of Crédit Lyonnais) revealed that the businessman’s total debt amounted to 586 million euros, taking into account legal interest (90,000 € per day).

Who will pay the debts?

In May 2021, the lawyer of the CRD, Jean-Pierre Martel, indicated in the columns of Ouest-France: “Five and a half years after the decision of the court of appeal of 2015, Mr. Tapie still has nothing reimbursed “.

According to Master Marie-Christine Cazals, “the heirs of Bernard Tapie are bound by his possible convictions”. Clearly, if they accept the inheritance, it is up to them to pay the debts of their father and husband. Heirs must also be able to pay inheritance tax, “which can be high in cases of great fortune”.

What are the heirs going to do?

It remains to be seen what his wife Dominique and their four children will do. Liberation argues that they could choose the succession to the extent of the net assets, formerly “succession under profit of inventory”. “Acceptance up to the net assets means that you do not pay debts that exceed the value of the deceased’s property. You receive your share of the inheritance without having to pay debts that would exceed the value of the inheritance. Your personal assets are therefore safe from creditors “, we can read on the service-public site.

In view of the procedures still in progress, the succession is likely to be long. The amount of Bernard Tapie’s debts is still an element that justice is examining. “In an estate, you have to find the assets, that is to say all the scattered property, and report all the debts, falling under the liabilities”, explains Marie-Christine Cazals.