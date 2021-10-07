Death of two young people on the road to Cinq Etangs, in Sainte-Anne, during the

Two young people aged 23 and 27 lost their lives, on the road to Cinq Etangs, in Sainte-Anne, between 11 p.m. and midnight, last night. In total, 45 people have died in Guadeloupe in traffic accidents since the start of the year.

Two young people lost their lives during the night on a small departmental road. They are the victims of a serious accident, which took place on the axis crossing the sector of Cinq Etangs, in Sainte-Anne.

The Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) of Guadeloupe was called at 11:33 p.m. The firefighters found a single damaged car on the spot. Inside there were three people.

The death of the driver, a young woman of 23, was declared by the doctor of the Emergency Medical Service and Resuscitation (SMUR).

Likewise, the front passenger, a 27-year-old male incarcerated, died; the SMUR could only declare this death.

The rear passenger, meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, trapped in the vehicle, was found conscious but seriously injured. He was evacuated to the University Hospital of Guadeloupe (CHUG).





As a result of this accident, traffic was confined to one lane, at the scene of this tragedy, for the duration of the rescue operation.