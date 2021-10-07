Deconfinement: the prefect opts for a minimum reduction – All the news of Martinique on the Internet

Stanislas Cazelles, the prefect, announced on Thursday a new stage of deconfinement. Only the 10 km limit is removed. The other measures remain in place.

Covid-19 indicators have been falling for 7 weeks but, in recent days, the latest figures show stagnation. These indicators (number of cases, incidence rate or positivity rate) even rose slightly.

“The health situation in Martinique continues to improve but the epidemiological indicators are above the alert thresholds and the hospital system remains under tension”, indicates Stanislas Cazelles, the prefect.

Also, after having considered a reduction perhaps a little wider in health measures, the representative of the State seems to have favored caution this Thursday, at the end of local consultations and in view of the health situation.

For this new gradual reduction in confinement, only travel restrictions beyond 10 km during the day are withdrawn as of Monday, October 11. The certificate will no longer be necessary between 5 and 7 p.m.

Other measures maintained

On the other hand, the prefect maintains the curfew from 7 p.m. to 5, the “dynamic ranges”, the health pass in the establishments concerned and the gauges in the commercial units (8m² / person).





These measures will be reassessed within a fortnight, he said, recalling that, since September 22, the health pass must be presented by customers of establishments receiving the public concerned.

As of Monday, October 11, 2021, it will also become mandatory for employees and workers in these establishments.

“The health situation remains worrying. The virus is still actively circulating and vaccination coverage is still low. Respect for barrier gestures and vaccination are important during a period of deconfinement to avoid an epidemic rebound, ”concludes the prefect in a press release.