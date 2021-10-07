Deschamps after the victory of the Blues against Belgium: “A very, very good time”

“How to explain this French team with two faces?
We played a good first half of the first half. The first twenty-five minutes, in particular. Afterwards, we suffered too much, retreated too much. We couldn’t get out, we lacked aggressiveness. This score of 2-0 was severe but it came to sanction an insufficient end of the first period. Then, in the second half, with our offensive players who harassed from everywhere, it was different. The quality is there. We must not forget the opponent we had in front. It is not for nothing that it is the best nation in the FIFA rankings. At halftime, apart from me, not many people thought we were going to turn this situation around. There is always this state of mind, this strength of character.
Where do you place this match on an emotional level?
Among the best because we had one of the best, if not the best, team in the world opposite. We must recognize the quality and strengths of this Belgian team. We have already experienced complicated situations. But there is also this pride, this strength of character in this France team. This game will be one of the very, very good times. You have to appreciate it. I am very happy for my players.
Is it a founding match?
Because before, there was only debris? Watch the competitive matches: how many have the French team won? Ok, we don’t win 3, 4, 5-0 but we win. Today, it consolidates what we have been able to do very well since the last gathering, taking into account that it is a new system. This does not prevent me from bringing in new players. Theo Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout. We’re still one of the best nations. This comforts him.
“I know very well that the France team will be stronger with him and I’m not saying it to make him happy”
We sometimes have the feeling that this team is reacting anyway …
Reaction? It all depends on the opponent. There, we have a Belgian team which put us in difficulty and materialized. There are times when you have less control and there you have to be solid defensively. And when there are a lot of qualities in front, we must not take away the merit either. We did what was necessary to put them under pressure afterwards, to make them commit mistakes and score goals. If we could master it from A to Z yes, but that takes time, repetition and the opponent is also there to create problems for us.
What did you think of Kylian Mbappé’s performance?
Kylian had no doubts and I always made sure to be with him, behind him. During the Euro, he had very good intentions, he just lacked efficiency. There’s a lot of waiting with Kylian. I know very well that the France team will be stronger with him and I’m not saying it to make him happy. I never had any doubts. Since the start of the week, I have felt, given his attitude, that it was a match for him. Good for him and for us.
What final do you expect against Spain?
We will already savor this victory. I watched the game against Italy with a very successful Spain, who always have this ability to deprive the opponent of the ball, to tire them. Regardless of the players, even if they are young people, there is this ability to confiscate the ball. We must also have it, be efficient. We will think about recovering well. Luis Enrique is in the tradition of his predecessors with this ability to keep this Spain team always at a high level. There is a title at stake and it is important to win titles. “