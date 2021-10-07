Deschamps after the victory of the Blues against Belgium: “A very, very good time”

“How to explain this French team with two faces?

We played a good first half of the first half. The first twenty-five minutes, in particular. Afterwards, we suffered too much, retreated too much. We couldn’t get out, we lacked aggressiveness. This score of 2-0 was severe but it came to sanction an insufficient end of the first period. Then, in the second half, with our offensive players who harassed from everywhere, it was different. The quality is there. We must not forget the opponent we had in front. It is not for nothing that it is the best nation in the FIFA rankings. At halftime, apart from me, not many people thought we were going to turn this situation around. There is always this state of mind, this strength of character.