Diablo II Resurrected: a mod full of corruption allows you to transform your Amazon

More than twenty years after its release, Diablo II returns to the heart of the news in a more than convincing Resurrected version. It is with memories in their heads that players relaunched in this dark adventure, while others did not resist to develop mods to enhance the game with new content.

Although Diablo II: Resurrected released just two weeks ago, the game is full of more and more mods that add salt to the overall experience offered by Activision Blizzard and Vicarious Visions. For those who have succumbed to the charms of Amazon gameplay – a class which has undergone, by the way, some changes in this version -, a brand new mod, created and posted to Nexus Mods by Madonnagwen, gives you the ability to transform your fierce warrior.

Currently inaccessible via Battle.net, this mod allows the Amazon to be corrupted in order to give it two new appearances, those of the corrupt Amazon and that of the Valkyrie. For the first, the warrior trades her tanned complexion for a much paler, even livid pigmentation. As for the Valkyrie, its appearance is more or less the same, except that its body is covered with very marked streaks for a rendering of the most frightening!

Left to Right: The Valkyrie and the Corrupt Amazon

The creator specifies in passing that the mod can be downloaded by two players and that they can, together, embody either the corrupt Amazon or the Valkyrie and that both can take advantage of any equipment in the game. All the instructions can be found on the mod page cited below.





However, Maddonagwen does not intend to stop there since adjustments are under development to allow modifying the model and texture in HD version. Beside that, the mod should soon be available on Battle.net.. For the moment, the modder and his team have not yet confirmed their intention to extend the corruption to the other classes of the game: case to be continued!

Source: GameRant , Nexus Mods