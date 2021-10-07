Discover the composition of Deschamps for the shock!

Everything needs to be rebuilt for the Blues and Didier Deschamps coming out of a difficult pass punctuated by a premature elimination during the Euro this summer. This Thursday, theFrench team interferes in a new competition, the League of Nations, for a frenzied semi-final against the Belgian neighbor. If the French coach is deprived of certain executives for this rally, the latter should align a competitive team with a big surprise in defense.

Belgium-France: Deschamps revolutionizes its system

In danger after the poor performance of the Blues this summer, Didier Deschamps was finally retained by its president a few weeks ago, at least until the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. In full generational transition, compared to the World Cup 2018, DD must deal with new faces in its workforce, but also many absent.

During the last rally, the Blues had shown a pale copy against Bosnia and Ukraine, even pushing Deschamps to completely review its game system. A choice that has paid off since France has been able to raise its level of play against Finland by winning 2-0 in Lyon. During this meeting, the team had started with 3 axial defenders, a controversial system which had notably cost elimination during the Euro against Switzerland.





According to the latest trends, the French coach could renew this same device (3-4-1-2) against the Red Devils on Thursday. The Blues worked again on this system in training on Tuesday, despite many absent. We imagine that against the first nation in the FIFA rankings, the former OM coach should also line up his best players, which suggests a competitive 11.

Probable composition of the France team against Belgium:

Guardian : H. Lloris

Defenders: J. Koundé / D. Upamecano, R. Varane, P. Kimpembe

Midfielders: B. Pavard, P. Pogba, A. Rabiot, T. Hernandez

Attackers: A. Griezmann, K. Benzema, K. Mbappé

Belgium-France, a meeting to follow this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. on TF1.