Djamel Belmadi smashes Andy Delort and OGC Nice!

We thought that Djamel Belmadi was not going to bring up the subject. It was enough to wait for the end of the press conference of the Algeria coach. And it was clearly worth the detour. We are talking about the absence of Andy Delort in the list of players selected to face Niger on October 8 and 12 as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. A choice that was talked about in Algeria since the striker has become a regular member of the Fennecs, and who had given birth to a rumor about the desire of OGC Nice to keep his player during the next CAN scheduled for next January.

“A little month ago, I received information from football players that when he was signed in Nice, Delort would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN. It shook me but I said to myself wait and see », first launched Belmadi on the subject, confirming that he too had heard this music. Then he then mentioned a first quarrel between him and the player then in Montpellier. “On the date of the month when in the context of COVID and the position of the FFF, the players had to scramble. Players like Islam fought. Andy and another player actually accepted the clubs position. I had a very clear discussion at that time with him where I had reproached him. He hadn’t reacted negatively and I summoned him back in June. “





Belmadi lets go of his blows

And Belmadi to tell the underside of Delort’s non-selection, with irrefutable frankness. “Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he favored his club in a competition with Dolberg and Gouiri and had to put the selection on hold for a year. These are words. I had a heated discussion with him. After this heated discussion where I blamed him and his club, I spoke with his sports director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. It’s oral. We don’t have to accept it. “

The explanation is therefore clear and the positions known. Belmadi threw a hell of a stone in the garden of Delort and OGC Nice, who will probably not remain silent in the face of this version which hardly honors them. By choosing to favor his club, the 29-year-old striker may have said goodbye to the Fennecs.

