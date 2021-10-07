Dominique Farrugia: his very hard confidences on his difficult life as a couple with his wife Isabelle

Affected by multiple sclerosis, Dominique Farrugia indulges in a book as he has never done. The opportunity for him to talk about his married life with his wife Isabelle, largely disturbed by the disease.

Without his wife, he wouldn’t be where he is today. Dominique Farrugia knows this well and repeats it many times in the book, She never left me. He also tells about his fight against the disease and the support his wife has shown since multiple sclerosis entered their lives.. “We got married in 2005, about a year after we met. At this time, I limp. But when I ask Isabelle to marry me, I don’t think about my multiple sclerosis. It will sound very strange, but in my head I’m not sick“, he thus explained in his book. However, at this period of his life, the disease is already present but he refuses to admit it.

“We get married without talking about it or very little, because I don’t remember any discussion on this subject at that time, nor any apprehension on his part.“Only, when the lovers move in together, the disease is more and more present.”What she sees and lives with me since then are my falls. I fall and I get up, but quickly, I get fat, so fat that I can no longer stand up on my own and you have to call the fire department to help me“, said the director again with great modesty.

Illness makes romantic relationships complicated

And even though love is still there, Dominique farrugia can’t hide that the relationship is more and more complicated. “It’s difficult for a couple to stay that way when we go through it, especially since we have our gaps, like everyone else. Fortunately, my illness does not hollow them, on the contrary. My MS unites us, because the one who lives with a patient knows the same problems as him, on a practical level I mean. “Today, he knows he can count on her. Even if he wants to protect her as much as possible, he can not always manage not to share his pain.

