Donald Trump is no longer one of the 400 biggest fortunes in the United States

It’s official, Donald Trump’s name no longer appears in the ranking of the greatest fortunes of the United States established by Forbes. This is the first time in twenty-five years that the former President of the United States has not been among the 400 richest people in the country, reports Capital this Wednesday. In 2020, he was ranked 339th.

According to Forbes, to continue to remain among the 400 largest fortunes in the country, Donald Trump is missing more than $ 400 million. The affairs of the former head of state are less flourishing, especially since the Covid-19 crisis. In the past year and a half, he has lost $ 600 million. His fortune is now estimated at $ 2.5 billion.

Trump’s Debt Now Totals An Estimated $ 1.3 Billion https://t.co/M6oRsPyNGc pic.twitter.com/jc9kTudMJu – Forbes (@Forbes) October 7, 2021

A ranking dominated by … Jeff Bezos

Donald Trump could have kept his rank if he had made the right decision, explains an economic analyst for the magazine. “Right after the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to dispose of his real estate assets. This would have enabled him to reinvest the proceeds in broad-based index investment funds and to perform his duties without conflicts of interest, ”he analyzes.





Sure of himself, Donald Trump had however affirmed that he would be “the only one” to be able to manage his business while being president. In 2015, Donald Trump was then positioned in 121st place. His best ranking, he obtained in 2003 by holding the 71st place. The first in the 2021 ranking is… Jeff Bezos. The fortune of the historical boss of Amazon is estimated at 201 billion dollars. He is followed by Elon Musk ($ 190.5 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($ 134.5 billion).