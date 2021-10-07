Donnarumma slipped away after a big blunder

Gianluigi Donnarumma almost cost Italy a goal in the Nations League semi-final against Spain. The young PSG goalkeeper dropped a ball in his hands, while La Roja had just opened the scoring.

It is a small miracle that this action did not result in a goal for Spain. Just after La Roja opened the scoring against Italy (signed Ferran Torres), Wednesday in the semifinals of the Nations League, Gianluigi Donnarumma made a great hand fault just in front of his line.

The error occurred in the 19th minute. After two strikes countered in the last Italian meters, Marcos Alonso, from an off-center position on the left, sets off a half-volley. His dry shot flies towards the near post, but especially right on Gianluigi Donnarumma. Vigilant and of course on his support, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper intervenes to capture the ball.





Bonucci as a savior

But his hands are not firm enough. The ball then passes through, hits the cage post and bounces just in front of the white line. Koke is very close to picking up and scoring the second goal. Fortunately for Italy, Leonardo Bonucci is quick enough to rush and clear in disaster for a corner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma did not fail to thank his captain for this rescue. Especially since his mistake would probably have caused many whistles from the public of San Siro, who hate him since his departure from AC Milan at the end of his contract. The Ultras of the Lombard club made him understand before the kick-off, but also on the eve of the match with an insulting banner, that he was persona non grata in the city, because they consider him ungrateful and greedy.

As for Leonardo Bonucci, this rescue was however overshadowed by his exclusion shortly before half-time for a nudge on Sergio Busquets (42nd).