Don’t forget the lyrics: maestro Caroline confides in Nagui’s behavior on the set

Accomplice with the candidates on the air, is Nagui the same when the cameras are not rolling? Caroline, the new maestro of “Don’t forget the lyrics”, confided in her relationship with the host.

In an interview given to the site of Femme Actuelle, the one who now has 29 victories to her credit, and a prize pool of 245,000 euros, explained the support offered by Nagui during the shootings. These can be long and exhausting for the candidates. “It’s tiring. The most stressful are the first of the day and the second to last. Once the day has started it’s going pretty well. (…) But the second part of the day is quite difficult, physically. We are tired, our legs hurt, we stammer, ”she begins.

“Nagui helps me and tells me to breathe during pubs, to relax my shoulders. It feels good when I am a little relaxed at the end of the day, ”continues Caroline. The young woman ensures that the host does not hesitate to advise her on the set so as not to relax her concentration. “There were two, three times, where he felt that I was a little out of breath, and said to me: ‘We breathe, we have to go back, now is not the time to give up!’ . It is true that, sometimes, when we reach certain levels or objectives, we tend to relax a little, to become demotivated. It brings us back to reason a little, ”she explains.





If Nagui spends very little time with the candidates off the set, Caroline confirms that it can happen to her to interact with him during the shooting. And that the host has always listened. “There aren’t a lot of off moments, so it’s true that we don’t see him much outside the set. It happened that we talked about what was happening on the show, and even about our personal lives. I have a good relationship with him, he is very caring, very nice. We had a good laugh, ”she says.