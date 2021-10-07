Dragon Ball Super – Super Hero: the new film is revealed with an enticing first trailer

Announced last May, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the first animated film Dragon ball since leaving Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has just been revealed with a first trailer.

An enigmatic new character

On May 9, Akira Toriyama, the illustrious creator of Dragon ball, announced in person the production of a new animated film: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Second animated film from the sequel Dragon ball super, after Dragon Ball Super: Broly released in 2018, this new film crowned with mysteries is eagerly awaited by fans, especially since Toriyama announced the presence of a “unexpected character“.

On the occasion of the panel Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at New York Comic-Con (further proof of the deep interest of the American public in Akira Toriyama’s work), the first images of the film have been unveiled.





If the trailer remains evasive enough about the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, she nevertheless teases the arrival of a secret organization working in the shadows, taking a great interest in Son Goku, Vegeta and Boo. We can also see that the Super Hero of the title will be an opponent of Goku and his friends, if we trust the fight scenes that are shown. Is he being exploited by the secret organization, which makes him believe that the Z Warriors are dangerous for the planet? Patience before discovering the answer, since it will be necessary to wait until 2022.

However, we will remember two things from the trailer: first, if we knew that Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl, would be important in the story, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could be the occasion for her to become for the first time a super sayain, as her extreme concentration and the energy about to unfold around her might suggest.

Then, for this second film of the era Dragon ball super, the Toei and Akira Toriyama have chosen a bias that is likely to be much commented on, since the film benefits froma slight mix of 3D / 2D animation, very visible on some sequences of the trailer.

Fans quickly noticed an amazing detail: indeed, for 1 / 10th of a second, we can see Son Goku fight against Broly. It seems that our hero is training his old adversary, at Beerus, the God of Destruction. Remember that at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Goku had promised Broly to train him. He obviously kept his promise!