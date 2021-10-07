Eidos Montreal and Eidos Sherbrooke adopt the 4-day week – News

A real turning point for the 460 employees of Eidos Montreal and the 40 employees of Eidos Sherbrooke, who are all affected by this transition in favor of the four-day week (Monday to Thursday, i.e. 32 hours of work per week instead of of 40), without reducing wages or revising downward production expectations.

“Concretely, we want to reduce the working time, but increase the quality of this time invested, whether it is at the level of the team or of the whole studio. A promising right balance for everything“, rejoices David Anfossi, the director of the studio, whose hope is to save time in terms of organization, for example by reducing the duration of internal meetings from one hour to 30 minutes.

According to David Anfossi, the sanitary conditions in force since 2020 and the adoption of teleworking that resulted from it have helped to shake up the established standards, even if the idea of ​​the 4-day week was being studied as early as 2019. David Anfossi had heard of a similar experiment carried out at Microsoft Japan which had given convincing results.





We always aim to improve the quality of life at work and the well-being of our employees. The studio aspires to optimal attraction and retention of its talents, effective recruitment, reduction in absenteeism and sickness rates, better management of stress and anxiety related to professional performance, while improving the quality of the deliverables produced by the Eidossians of the two studios. David Anfossi, Director of Eidos Montreal

As he confided to the newspaper La Presse, the studio does not refrain from backtracking in the event of disappointing results. “It’s the auction, we won’t hide it“, acknowledges David Anfossi about the competition to recruit and keep talent.”It’s very difficult. The retention rate and the recruitment rate are also part of the data that will be measured through this initiative.“he said.