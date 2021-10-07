Electronic Arts plans to rename its football game “Fifa”

The American publisher Electronic Arts announced, Thursday, October 7, to be “revise“its agreement on the naming rights of its” Fifa “video game with the International Football Federation. In 2020, it was the best-selling video game in Europe, with 1.3 million copies sold in just France.

“In the future, we are studying (…) the idea of ​​renaming our football games. This means that we are reviewing our game naming rights agreement with Fifa, which is separate from all of our others. official partnerships and licenses in the world of football “, Cam Weber, boss of EA Sports, said in a statement.

Undisputed leader of the genre thanks in particular to its licenses (real names of players, teams, stadiums …), “Fifa” has been developed every year by Electronic Arts since 1993. Its latest version, “Fifa 22”, was marketed at the beginning of October .





Its competitor, the Japanese publisher Konami, has already decided to abandon the name “Pro Evolution Soccer”, a series adored in the 2000s but in decline for nearly fifteen years, in favor of “eFootball “for its own simulation. The latter, now distributed for free to better compete with the production of Electronic Arts, however disappointed when it was launched at the end of September, with players pointing out its bugs and its “horrible” graphics.