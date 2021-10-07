England panics with the imminent takeover of Newcastle!

It is the excitement in England. While the deal long announced in 2020 finally fell through, the buyout of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian investment fund (PIF) is on the way to being successful. Remember in July 2020, the PIF had been negotiating for several months to take over from the controversial Mike Ashley, 14-year owner of the northern England club, and after many twists and turns, threw in the towel. The reasons were multiple, between the conflict with Qatar for the piracy of BeIN Sports and the rejection of part of England. For the first, the problem has been solved.

What follows after this advertisement

Newcastle fans have regained hope as dialogue has recently been reactivated, and everything could be wrapped up in the next few hours. The English media report the optimism of the leaders, who hope to be able to officially communicate by the end of the day on the repurchase, estimated at 300 million pounds or 352 M €, carried by the Saudi prince Mohamed bin Salman and represented by the British businesswoman Amanda Stavely.





Hopes are allowed

For the Magpies, such a change of ownership is accompanied by the wildest dreams about the transfer window, like what Paris Saint-Germain experienced with QSI. According to Keith Downie, reporter for Skysports, there are many reasons to believe in a significant investment, and especially regular. “They have a lot of money to spend, although obviously they’re going to be guided by financial fair play. The information we’ve been given since they came to the table a few years ago is that they were going to do it gradually. They weren’t going to throw money into it right away, they wanted to invest gradually. (…) I think infrastructure will be their priority – the other priority of course is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League, so I expect them to spend money in the winter transfer window. There will also be a decision to be made regarding the manager ”.

The changes could indeed happen very quickly. According to Daily Mirror, trainer Steve Bruce can already pack his bags and nearly € 300 million will be immediately invested in the club. With a winter transfer window already announced copious by all the English media (which evoke the names of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Donny van de Beek or Andrea Belotti), it is a completely different Newcastle that could take form. Because the current one is not encouraging, with a 19th place in the Premier League, and no victory after 7 days …