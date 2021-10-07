“Eric Zemmour is becoming the protest vote”

INTERVIEW – C8 host posts this week What the French told me (Fayard), a book on his vision of France written with Christophe Barbier. Exclusive interview.

“Do not touch My TV!” has changed, considerably. For several months, Cyril Hanouna has opened the door to societal issues and politics. To the point of becoming an interlocutor appreciated by witnesses of the news and a necessary step for future presidential candidates.

TV MAGAZINE. – Why this photo in which you are wearing the French flag?

Cyril HANOUNA. – It’s symbolic, because France has given me everything, and I owe it everything! My parents arrived from Tunisia in 1968, I was born and raised here. It is thanks to France and the French that I am here today. Because they welcomed my family, they loved me and allowed me to do the job I love. I try to be useful to give back to France everything it has given me through programs that speak to everyone.

How did the idea to publish this book come about?

Isabelle Saporta, my editor, and journalist Christophe Barbier came to meet me. They noticed the evolution of “Don’t touch my post!” in recent years and have found that there is a lot going on there… They wanted to look back at the events of the last few months through the prism of “TPMP”. Christophe watched hundreds of hours of broadcasts, noted the key moments and heard my testimony. There are also revelations on moments lived off the air. It is a book that will amaze!

Do you feel legitimate to release a societal and political book?

I am like all French people who have an opinion on politics and society. I met a lot of people on the set of “TPMP”, and I wanted to deliver my analysis. We have welcomed politicians, doctors, “yellow vests”… I have seen a succession of people from all socio-professional categories and with very diverse convictions. They were able to express themselves, let go and be listened to like nowhere else on television! Manuel Valls told me when leaving the show that all politicians should come here, because we speak the truth, as in the street.

Can the presidential campaign be played out at home?

It will be played everywhere else on television but also at home. The codes are not the same in “TPMP” and we are complementary to what is done elsewhere. TF1 is doing remarkable work in the area of ​​information. M6 also has very efficient formats, like “19.45”. And there are all the news channels… In the middle of it all, we’re going to be a UFO. In my new show, we’ll see the guest live like we won’t see anywhere else.

“Debriefing for the umpteenth time” Koh-Lanta “,” The Voice “or” Love is in the meadow “, it no longer works” Cyril Hanouna

For a long time you refused to talk about politics …

It is an area that has always fascinated me. Marlène Schiappa was the trigger, it is thanks to her and to her appearance in “Balance your post!” that other politicians agreed to come afterwards. It had such a success and such a stir, with a quality debate, that others followed. Since then, we have had Gabriel Attal, Élisabeth Borne, Jean-Michel Blanquer and Manuel Valls, who had refused to come in the past and who were able to see the evolution of my programs.

Why did you take this new turn?

Regularly, in front of the studio, people expressed the desire to talk to me and I listened to them. Then the movement of “yellow vests” arrived, some came to find me and I agreed to receive them. I was faced with French people in distress who needed to voice their discontent and their difficulties. This was the trigger for the transformation of “TPMP” from media news to society.

Is it a questioning of the original concept of “TPMP”?

On the contrary! If “TPMP” has been a hit for ten years, it is precisely because the show is in phase with society. I have to live with my time and with viewers’ expectations. I also understood that the young people wanted us to deal more with general news in “TPMP”. Debriefing for the umpteenth time “Koh-Lanta”, “The Voice” or “Love is in the meadow”, it no longer works, and the columnists were going around in circles.

So is this change your choice?

Yes, we continue to talk about TV in a good mood, but we also give time to societal subjects with the arrival of witnesses who are at the heart of the news. It also corresponds to what I wanted to do and it attracts a new audience. Moreover, we are making a historic comeback with nearly 1.4 million viewers each evening and excellent scores on young targets. It is a remarkable longevity! The program is of high quality and the public is not mistaken.





“I never got involved politically and I never will” Cyril Hanouna

Are political figures interested in your book?

Many of them are curious and wonder what I’m going to say there. I reassured several by assuring them that I was not there to overwhelm anyone. I am simply giving my feelings after all these meetings that I have had on set. I am talking about my relations with several politicians, such as President Emmanuel Macron, Marlène Schiappa, Xavier Bertrand, Jean-Luc Mélenchon… But I do not betray anyone and I do not reveal the content of any private conversation!

Are you planning to get involved in politics one day?

Never! This is not what I want to do at all. I never got involved politically and I never will. I am very well in my role of facilitator and mediator. This is where I feel most useful.

How would you define your role in this case?

I try to provoke these meetings between those who decide and those who suffer and want to talk to them. People also come to me because we are live and they feel their message can be heard.

What do you think of Eric Zemmour’s rise in the polls?

He knows it, we are ideological poles apart, him and me! It arouses interest and it is becoming the protest vote, more than Marine Le Pen or Jean-Luc Mélenchon. But perhaps he is simply pushing his ideas and that in the end he will not be a candidate… In this campaign, anything can happen. And there will surely still be surprises, maybe even new candidates …

“We are armed to receive everyone in my broadcasts, I do not forbid anyone” Cyril Hanouna

What place do you want to occupy during this presidential campaign?

I want to give the floor to everyone. We are in a democracy, I would like to go over everything that will be offered to the French with a critical eye, opponents and editorial writers who give their opinion. We want to give viewers all the keys to fully understand this campaign and especially to make them want to vote in 2022.

Are you going to give voting instructions?

No, I will never tell people who to vote for or not to vote for. I am not a lesson giver. I am not here for that.

How are you going to encourage people to vote and reduce abstention in France?

I often hear people tell me that there is no point in going to vote because it will not change anything for them. Politicians must show that they are going to actually make a difference. Many of them tell me it’s not that simple …

But do you feel that there is a big expectation?

There is such distress in the street that politicians will have to first think of the French before thinking about their election. No one is really prepared for the job of President of the Republic, it always takes too long to set up and realize his promises. With our institutions, five years is very short …

Marlène Schiappa believes that it is you who should lead the debate between the two rounds …

It touches me, but it’s a very technical debate in which there is very little room for presenters. This is a role that must be assigned to real experts in politics. I do not consider myself as such, I am more of an animator and an “entertainer”. The debate, I will participate in it through my broadcasts.

Are there people you refuse to receive in “TPMP”?

This was the case before because I felt that we were not sufficiently armed to receive certain people and bring a solid contradiction to the debate. When we received Damien Tarel, the man who slapped Emmanuel Macron, he had a difficult time facing the chroniclers. Jean Messiha, for example, always has people in front of him capable of leading an adversarial debate. With all the columnists and columnists that we have today, we are equipped to receive everyone. Besides, I do not forbid anyone!

Namely: “It’s already up to you to vote” his new show on C8

Best launch since 2017, first talk on young people aged 15-24 and audiences that shine again, “TPMP” has successfully re-entered C8. In addition to “Balance your post!”, broadcast every Thursday in prime time, Cyril Hanouna is preparing to launch a new program. “It should be called ‘It’s up to you to vote already’, he revealed to us before detailing the outlines. We will have a guest, not necessarily a politician, four complementary editorial writers and a participatory audience of 200 people, people from all walks of life, known or not. The discussions will be punctuated by polls in which the public and viewers, via social networks, will vote live. And I will make everyone react! ”



