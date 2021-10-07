Etienne Mougeotte is dead

Sad news on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Etienne Mougeotte died at the age of 81. An emblematic figure of the world of television is gone … An announcement made by his family today. In addition to his career as a journalist, Etienne Mougeotte was for 20 years number 2 of the TF1 group, led at the time by Patrick Le Lay.

Etienne Mougeotte, television man, but not only

Between 1987 and 2007, Etienne Mougeotte made the heyday of the TF1 group, where he served as vice-president and antenna director of the number one channel. In June 1994, during Claire Chazal’s 8:00 p.m. television news, he launched the LCI channel, of which he was also president. His postures have also earned him to be caricatured at the time in The Guignols on Canal +, who had portrayed him as a character considered racist. A caricature that had greatly displeased him: Etienne Mougeotte then decided to go to war with the channel, calling for a boycott.





Etienne Mougeotte was not just a television man. The journalist was indeed known to have been the general manager of Radio Classique between December 2012 and March 2018. Television, radio … and even written press. From 2008 to 2012, the French media executive was editor-in-chief of Figaro. Finally, Etienne Mougeotte was president of the Valmonde group, including various titles such as the weekly magazine Current values.

Finally, in February 2021, the journalist published his book entitled Powers and in which he retraces his career in the media world. At the same time, for Paris Match, Etienne Mougeotte makes some confidences about this work. It was also an opportunity for him to take stock of his professional life … which has sometimes taken up too much space in his daily life. “It’s an understatement to say that my professional life has dominated my life. My family suffered a bit from it. I regret it today“, he confided, taken with remorse.

Our condolences to the relatives of Etienne Mougeotte.