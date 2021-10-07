Everyone stands up for Gavi’s premiere with Spain

With only seven pro games on the clock, Gavi was the surprise of Luis Enrique’s list for this Nations League Final Four. Aged 17 years and 62 days before entering the San Siro lawn last night, Gavi played 84 minutes for his big debut in the Spanish selection. And the young pocket midfielder of Barça did not hide.

With his arched legs and Isco-like flow, Gavi showed personality and proved that he did indeed have his place on this team. “We are talking about a very unusual case. He is playing like in his own backyard. It is good to see a player of this quality. He is the future of the national team and he is also the present.”, rejoiced Luis Enrique at the microphone of TVE after the match, he who had been much criticized beforehand for having selected such a young player.

“He gave Verratti a lot of trouble”

Yesterday’s match necessarily proves the Spanish coach right, who also revealed after the match at a press conference that Gavi was a fan of Marco Verratti: “Gavi did not surprise me because I saw him several times with the youth teams and with Barça. I already knew what he was going to bring us: personality, the desire to play, courage, quality … And he is also a very complete player physically, a prodigy, who swallows a lot of kilometers. In defense, he had the difficult task of marking his idol Verratti and he was at a spectacular level. is important, beyond his beginnings, is that he could be the future of the selection, but I believe that we can already say that he is the present because he has the quality and the personality to play this level. “





🚨 𝙍𝙀́𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 🚨 Gavi invites himself in el jugador más joven de la historia en debutar con la @SeFutbol 1⃣. Gavi (17 años y 62 días)

2⃣. Zubieta (17 años y 284 días)

3⃣. @ANSUFATI (17 años and 308 días) pic.twitter.com/GMmZ1Kr1ZY – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 6, 2021

Hailed unanimously by the Spanish press, Gavi’s performance was also applauded in Italy. “He’s a 2004, a minor, but he plays like a done and finished player, accepting the physical confrontation, still in the game, in the schemes. He gave Verratti a lot of trouble.”, wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport in today’s edition.

With Gavi (17 years old), Yérémy Pino (18 years old), Pedri (18 years old), Ansu Fati (18 years old) or even Bryan Gil (20 years old), La Roja has good years ahead of her. Barça must also be delighted to see this young talent bloom in such a complicated period for the club.