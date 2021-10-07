EWC 6 Hours of Most: YART-Yamaha snatches pole position!

After a private practice session on Wednesday afternoon, this Thursday was the first official day of the 6 Hours of Most, and it was particularly intense…

The program provided for a free practice session from 9 to 11 a.m., a first qualifying from noon to 1.20 p.m., a second free practice session from 2.20 p.m. to 3.20 p.m. then a second qualifying from 4.40 p.m. to 5.40 p.m.

Some teams, like the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC had already come to clear the Czech circuit, and it was felt this morning, the BMW # 37 ahead with Markus Reiterberger in 1’34.057 the YART – Yamaha Official EWC Team in 1’34.381.

However, serious things started during the first qualifying which saw the German driver register 1’33.191 ahead of Marvin Fritz in 1’33.622 during the qualification reserved for the yellow drivers.

This BMW time was not going to be beaten during an afternoon dominated by the Yamaha # 7 which also had a particularly homogeneous crew, Marvin Fritz achieving 1’33.841, Karel Hanika 1’33.553 and Niccolo Canepa 1 ‘ 33,619!

In the end, the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC took pole position 0.350 seconds ahead of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. Following world championship leader Yoshimura SERT Motul with Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon and Sylvain Guintoli, while FCC TSR Honda France, fourth on the grid and third in the championship, is already more than a second behind Josh Hook, Yuki Takahashi and Mike Di Meglio.

VRD IGOL Experiences, with Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nicolas Terol still mathematically in a position to snatch the title, will start from seventh position, behind the WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR of Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa, and just ahead of the Yamaha Moto Ain by Randy De Puniet, Loris Baz and Corentin Perolari.

Tomorrow will be a rest day and the race will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., after a warm-up from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.