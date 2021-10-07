Exceptional discovery of a tardigrade who lived 230 million years ago

Tardigrades are tiny invertebrates that are very common in aquatic and terrestrial environments. However, there are only three in the fossil state, which leaves a great void as to their evolutionary history. A new specimen of a still unknown species has just been described by researchers.

Tardigrades are best known for their ability to withstand extreme conditions. But, despite their wide global distribution and long evolutionary lineage, fossil forms remain extremely rare. It is therefore a rather exceptional discovery that researchers describe in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. This is a tardigrade found in a piece of amber from the Dominican Republic and dated to the Miocene (around 16 million years old), which represents not only a new species but also the first fossil known to the Cenozoic, our geological era current.

“ The discovery of a tardigrade fossil is a once-in-a-generation event

So far, only three tardigrade fossils have been found. The first two, dated Cretaceous upper, have been found in pieces of amber in Canada and the United States, and the third, the oldest and dating from the Middle Cambrian, was found in Siberia. ” The discovery of a tardigrade fossil is a once-in-a-generation event Says Phil Barden, co-author of the article and biologist at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Microscopic in size (half a millimeter for the fossil described) and, in the absence of strongly biomineralized body parts, very few fossil records are available to trace the evolutionary lineage of these unusual animals.





Amber is the material ideal for keeping these organisms as tiny as they are fragile, but fossil amber dates back only 230 million years, ” or less than half of the history of tardigrades », Attests Phil Barden. Targigrades are therefore estimated to have diverged from other panarthropod lineages during the Cambrian 540 million years ago.

Tiny claws 20 to 30 times thinner than a hair

” The specimen is the best detailed to date “, Congratulate the researchers, who named the new species Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus. We can thus distinguish the mouth parts and the needle-shaped claws 20 to 30 times thinner than a hair. ” At first glance, this fossil appears similar to modern tardigrades due to its morphology relatively simple », Notes Marc Mapalo, principal author of the study and doctoral student in the department of organic and evolutionary biology at Harvard. This made it possible to attach it to the Isohypsibioidea family, which still represents one of the four modern tardigrade families, and characterized by their tiny claws.

However, this species also exhibits unique morphological characters, “ which means that it is not yet known whether Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus is a member of an entirely extinct late lineage or if it is affiliated with species of tardigrades alive and still undiscovered “, Say the authors. The new fossil is now on display in the section invertebrates from the American Museum of Natural History, New York.