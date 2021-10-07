EXCLUDED More beautiful life: Camille and Jacob ready to kill Kévin, Abdel disappears (PBLV info)



EXCLUDED Plus belle la vie en avant: intrigues and spoilers in advance PBLV until October 22 Addicted to the Marseille series “Plus belle la vie” and curious to know what awaits you? So now is the time! Indeed, as always, Stars Actu reveals to you what will happen, in preview and in exclusivity.

And in three weeks, we can tell you that Caesar is dead, he was killed by Jacob.

But in the eyes of Emma and Barbara, César simply left France to start a new life far from Marseille. The police believe Jacob dead when he is about to kill Kévin … Camille wants to make people believe in a false suicide of Kévin and writes a farewell letter in his name. Jacob tracks Kevin …



Alison is worried to death, Abdel is missing. Nisma and Alison come to report the disappearance to the police station. Boher, who receives them, is also worried. He asks Nisma to describe the last moments with Abdel to him. She wallows in silence and does not say that she quarreled with just before …

Jean-Paul explains to them the next day that Abdel was kidnapped by a man in a van. Alison is completely devastated and Boher comes to finish her off when he tells her of the last elements: blood was found on Abdel’s jacket and his watch at the bottom of the lake. There is very little hope that Abdel is alive!

For their part, Franck and Kalya are preparing their fake marriage. No one except Noah is in the know. Barrault works with Meinar at the town hall, a white wedding hunter who is in charge of denouncing that of Franck and Kalya.

As for Laetitia, she is jealous to see Valentin as a couple with Delphine …

