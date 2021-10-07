Faced with the explosion of prices, should EDF provide more electricity at a regulated rate?

While regulated prices for the sale of electricity in France were to jump by nearly 12% at the start of 2022, i.e. an annual additional cost of 150 euros, the increase will finally be limited to 4% next year. This was promised on September 30 by Prime Minister Jean Castex on the television news of France 2. As it stands, this will probably involve a temporary reduction in taxes on electricity, so as to reduce the burden. household bill.

However, at the same time, another demand is growing on the part of consumer and industry associations: doubling the measure of raising the ceiling for ARENH (regulated access to historic nuclear electricity), in order to benefit from more energy at low cost, at least as long as the crisis passes. Especially for companies, since their minimum taxes are set by the European Commission, and not by the State. But the solution is ” not possible “, Clarified at the end of September the Secretary of State for Biodiversity, Bérangère Abba.

What is ARENH, and why is the government refusing to touch it for the time being? This acronym, little known to the general public, is in fact at the heart of the functioning of the electricity market in France, and of the way in which its price is determined. In concrete terms, since 2011 it has enabled “alternative” suppliers (that is to say other than EDF), who cannot own any nuclear power plant, to offer their customers competitive prices by purchasing electricity from EDF at cost price (without profit for the latter), rather than at the fluctuating market price. As this tariff is set by the public authorities at 42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), ARENH logically represents a considerable advantage for these operators at a time when prices soar to more than 110 euros per MWh.

Three questions to understand the soaring electricity prices in France

Balancing the game of competition

Why, then, want to review this system? To answer it, we must first understand its purpose. Originally, the role of ARENH was to allow liberalization of the electricity market, formerly in the hands of EDF. And for good reason, the latter benefiting from competitive electricity linked to the historical operation of its nuclear fleet, at costs now amortized, it had a considerable advantage over its potential competitors.

” The goal was therefore for EDF to lose market share, and for the others to gain some. », Explains Jacques Percebois, economist and director Research Center in Energy Economics and Law (CREDEN).

The mechanism was of course framed: nuclear production amounting to around 400 TwH per year at the time, ” it was decided that alternative suppliers could access 25% of it at cost », Explains Jacques Percebois. The ARENH ceiling was thus set at 100 TwH of electricity at a regulated price for all of EDF’s competitors, at a rate of 42 euros per MWh. What allow them to play on a level playing field with the incumbent operator, and to maintain competition, which some qualify as artificial.

But here it is: since 2011, this competition has exploded, reaching nearly 80 alternative suppliers today in France. Mathematically, the 100 TwH cap remaining unchanged, each of them benefits from less ARENH than before. If their requests exceed this overall volume, and this was the case in recent years, the overpayment is capped, having repercussions on consumers’ bills. ” They therefore ask that the ceiling be revalued to 150 TWh », Specifies Jacques Percebois.

Speculative attitude of certain suppliers

But EDF, with profits already constrained by ARENH, would inevitably be the loser. ” We are talking about several hundred million euros », Specifies Nicolas Golberg, senior energy manager at Colombus Consulting.

” If the ceiling increases to 150 TWh, the tariff of 42 euros will necessarily increase at the same time, to compensate for these losses », Adds Jacques Percebois.

Especially since the cost of nuclear has increased, if only because of inflation – prices have climbed by around 15% since 2010. ” Therefore, the ARENH should at least be around 48 euros per MWh », Argues Jacques Percebois. What push EDF to want ” to replace ” these measures ” asymmetric “Which the” structurally impact “, We slip in the incumbent operator. A position assumed by the president of EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy, who regularly criticizes the mechanism, calling it ” poison ”For the profitability of the group.





All the more so since certain alternative suppliers “take advantage” of this system, by only asking for a share of ARENH when prices on the wholesale market increase, and exceed the regulated tariff of 42 euros / MWh. ” In 2016, nobody wanted to buy ARENH anymore, because the market price occasionally fell to 38 euros per MWh », Specifies Jacques Percebois. ” The fact that they do not have the obligation to buy AREHN shares when the prices are below the regulated price means that we are always the losers. “, We denounce at EDF.

” It’s a game that is always done to the detriment of EDF and in favor of alternatives », Replies Emmanuel Autier, senior energy manager at BearingPoint.

” Ideally, there should be a selective system, which only benefits those who really need it, rather than those who have a speculative attitude and play in the short-term market. », Replies Nicolas de Warren, president of UNIDEN (Union of energy-consuming industries), an association responsible for defending the interests of energy-intensive companies, which is asking for the ceiling to be raised to 150 TWh.

The reorganization of the group, a condition sine qua non

Still, EDF ” is now rebuilding its margins a little “Because of the explosion of prices, because the electricity that it sells on the wholesale market, outside ARENH, is worth much more than what it cost on the interconnected European market of the energy. A phenomenon which pushes for example the UFC-Que Choisir to ask “ give priority to the purchasing power of consumers over EDF’s mercantile interests “.

Gas prices: what is the real impact of the government’s tariff shield?

In any case, the decision does not depend only on the French public authorities. The revision of the ARENH prize is an integral part of the discussions with the European Commission. ” This explains that if France wishes to modify ARENH, it must propose a structural reform of EDF. », Explains Nicolas Goldberg. However, the reorganization of the EDF group, within the framework of the Grand EDF project (ex Hercule) has been postponed to the next five-year term. And if the Energy-Climate law passed in 2019 provides that the government can, by decree, raise the ARENH annual ceiling to 150 TWh, “ the Commission, which says that this would amount to capping the electricity markets in France, will probably not allow it », Concludes Nicolas Goldberg.