Far Cry 6, equipment, sets, weapons, loots: everything you need to know

In Far Cry 6, the equipment you find or modify determines your character’s stats. You can get it back in many ways. Caches, merchant, sets, weapons, etc. In this guide, you will find everything there is to know about the equipment in Far Cry 6.

The right gear for the right job

Juan will repeat it to you a lot of times to make it fit. You can adapt your equipment to each situation. And beyond that, what you wear will more or less suit the way you play. Indeed, no skill points in Far Cry 6. The bonuses of your character depend above all on the outfit you wear and the modifications made to your weapons.

There is something for everyone. From silencers and infiltration outfits, to heavy weapons with an array that increases your general resistance, to acrobatics sets that allow frantic speed boosts to explore the map without even using a vehicle, the choice is yours. As long as you find or buy the stuff.

The acrobatic set is perfect if you want to explore on foot.

The caches

Caches are scattered around the map and there are several types. You can find them by exploring the different areas on your own. You can also save guerrillas or civilians who will kindly tell you where the Libertad caches are, bribe guards or find FNC maps to view FNC caches on the map. By capturing outposts, Guerrilla scouts will appear and will be happy to give you information on lots of different points of interest including caches. If you do a sensible move to reveal the location of some caches and nothing happens, then you’ve walked around that area. The locations of caches discovered via an item or an NPC are revealed directly on your map.

Talk to the locals to reveal the caches on your map.

Each cache contains different equipment:

Cache Libertad: Contains outfits or manufacturing equipment.

Contains or manufacturing equipment. FNC Cache: Contains weapons or manufacturing equipment.

The loots of the various Libertad caches are not fixed! The game seems to accompany you in your rank to define what you will potentially have by opening one of these caches. We do not yet know to what extent.





Merchant

By capturing various military targets, a Juan merchant appears on the scene. Depending on your level, that is, your rank in the guerrilla, the merchant will sell more and more different weapons and sets. Its stock is mainly found in the various caches too. Only unique weapons and Cryptogram Chest gear are missing. In addition, after finishing Isla Santuario, it will also give you access to his stockpile of Supremos and weapons made by Juan himself.

Raising your guerrilla rank unlocks new items at the vendor.

Unique weapons and event rewards

Finally, there are higher quality sets and unique weapons with very special characteristics that cannot be tinkered with.. These items are not in the usual caches but can be obtained. by opening specific caches, as rewards for various quests or in cryptogram chests. The position of some objects can be revealed by talking to different NPCs like Guerrilla Scouts or those you rescue from FNC soldiers.

Yarane smuggling: Contains unique weapons.

Contains Cryptogram safe: Contains evolved sets.

Contains Event rewards: Specific to each event.

These chests contain advanced equipment but must be unlocked.

