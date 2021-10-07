Far Cry 6: Tests, reviews, reviews … what do the press think?

Three years after the release of the previous episode, the Far Cry series is back with a sixth episode that places its action in a fictional setting inspired by the island of Cuba. While the game has been available since today, we invite you to review the press notes as well as the positive and negative points raised by the various media.

Far Cry 6 is an FPS developed by Ubisoft and available since Thursday, October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia and even Amazon Luna. The title action takes place on the fictional tropical island of Yara and the player takes on the role of Dani Rojas, a member of the local guerrilla fighting against the oppressive regime of the country’s dictator., Anton Castillo, who is preparing his son to take over. In the role of the big bad, we find Giancarlo Esposito, actor known for his roles in The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad or The Boys.

To help you in your fight, you can count on your allies, the Amigos, but also on animals that can be trained. Vehicles are also at your disposal to explore the in-game map which includes for the first time in the series a large metropolis called Esperanza. As for the gameplay, it is always a question of evolving in a vast open world in which we alternate between infiltration phase and action through a first person view. Among the novelties of this episode, we find the Resolver system which allows you to create your own arsenal and customize your vehicles. Finally, note that the main campaign can be traveled in two in cooperation.





As for the general opinion, let us first look at the Metacritic of the game. As a reminder, this is an indicator which aggregates the press notes around a cultural work but of which we do not know not the method of calculation. Thus, it is possible that one medium has more weight than another without knowing why. That being said, Far Cry 6’s Metacritic is currently 77 on PC, 75 on PS5, and 81 on Xbox Series X. Note that this index is likely to change in the coming days if new reviews are published. Among the media who appreciated the adventure, Gamingbolt (9/10) highlights a cast of sympathetic characters as well as the performance of Giancarlo Esposito in the role of dictator while GamesRadar + (4/5) hails the impressive amount of content proposed by the title and the useful role of animals that can be trained.

Among the strongest criticisms, we find Video Games Chronicle – VGC (4/10) which mainly criticizes the title for its structure inherited from Far Cry 3 which has not changed for 10 years according to the journalist. In a less categorical register, Windows Central (3.5 / 5) also considers that Far Cry 6 has few new features compared to previous episodes and that artificial intelligence is at times strange which tends to spoil the overall experience.

