FC Barcelona – Mercato: how to fire a player in 40 seconds flat by Ronald Koeman

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s unwanted list

We knew it had been quick. And that Luis Suarez had seen his bags packed to leave FC Barcelona. But the striker had not yet gone into detail, only suggesting that it was Barca coach Ronald Koeman who was behind his ouster. In an interview with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, on Twitch, the Uruguayan said more. And Koeman is expensive.

“Koeman’s call to tell me he wasn’t counting on me lasted 40 seconds. It’s no way to say goodbye to a legend. He lacked the personality to tell me things clearly, though. it was him or the club that didn’t like me. It was really tough days because of everything I gave to the club. I spoke with Leo (Messi) after Koeman’s call. It’s been a complicated year in every way. Messi asked to leave and they broke up with me. Our two families had a really bad time. I was in terrible pain coming home from training. “



