Federal judge blocks law restricting abortion in Texas

A Texas federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a controversial law banning the majority of abortions in that state, amid a lawsuit filed by the government of President Joe Biden. “This court will not allow this shocking deprivation of such an important right to continue one more day”, wrote Judge Robert Pitman in his decision, which the State of Texas can appeal. Texas can temporarily no longer enforce the law, supported by Republicans, according to the ruling.

Texas law, which came into effect on September 1, prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected – around six weeks pregnant, when most women don’t know they’re pregnant. It does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency. In recent years, comparable laws have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and struck down in court because they violate the jurisprudence of the United States Supreme Court. This guarantees the right of women to have an abortion as long as the fetus is not viable, ie around 22 weeks of pregnancy.





“The battle is far from over”

But the text of Texas has a unique device: it confides “exclusively” it is up to citizens to ensure that the measure is respected by encouraging them to file a complaint against organizations or people who help women to have illegal abortions. The Supreme Court, where the Conservative justices have a clear majority, invoked these “New questions of procedure” to refuse, a month ago, to block the law as requested by defenders of the right to abortion. The federal government then entered the legal arena, invoking its interest in upholding the constitutional rights of Americans.

“For more than a month, Texans have been deprived of access to abortion because of an unconstitutional law which should never have entered into force”Alexis McGill Johnson, president of family planning giant Planned Parenthood, responded in a statement. Recalling that “The battle is far from over”Alexis McGill Johnson said he hoped the move would allow clinics to resume performing abortions.

Democratic President Joe Biden promised in September “An immediate response” of his government, to whom he had ordered to find “Measures to ensure that women in Texas have safe and legal access to abortion”. Last week, tens of thousands of women demonstrated in the United States to defend the right to abortion. “No matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep today”, had launched Alexis McGill Johnson in Washington.