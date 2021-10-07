FIFA 22: the series soon to be renamed, like eFootball 2022?

Now that FIFA 22 is out, Electronic Arts is already looking to the future and shyly talking about it through a statement. And imagine that the franchise could well … change its name, quite simply.

For many, many years the duel PES / FIFA punctuated the news of video game football. A recurring shock of the titans, which however gradually transformed over time. Recently, Konami, which owns the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise, has opted for a relatively rapid change: first, a new name last year by renaming its eFootball series PES, then in 2021 removing the acronym “PES” for simply give eFootball 2022. And again, the latter is now a free-to-play.

FIFA soon on the same trajectory as PES?

It is in an official press release posted from the Eletronic Arts website that the publisher indicated … that he was considering, potentially, to change the name of his famous series.





In the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming the soccer games in our EA SPORTS line. This means that we are in the process of reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all of our other official partnerships and licenses in the world of football.

This could have the effect of an electric shock. Could FIFA 23 become, for example, an EA Sports Football 23? To do without the powerful “FIFA” brand is a daring gesture that may well upset some consumers. Perhaps the publisher will also be content to add a word before or after the traditional title… or maybe nothing will change and we will keep the traditional brand. At any rate, a marketing renewal is therefore not excluded and it remains to be seen whether it could also lead to a radical change in the economic model.