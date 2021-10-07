FIFA may no longer be called FIFA, says EA Sports

After PES which is now called eFootball, FIFA could also change its name. The publisher EA Sports announces that a reflection is underway. A statement that comes as the end of the lucrative license agreement between the American firm and the governing body of world football approaches.

A maneuver to influence the negotiations, or a way to prepare the ground for communication? In any case, video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA Sports) said Thursday that its flagship title FIFA could change its name soon. In a press release, the American firm says it is studying “the idea”. She specifies above all that she is currently reviewing the terms of the contract which allows her to use the acronym of the International Federation of Association Football.

“In the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our EA SPORTS football games. This means that we are reviewing our game naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all of our other partnerships and official licenses in the world of football “.

To have the right to use “FIFA” for its famous suite of football video games on consoles and PC, Electronic Arts has an agreement valid until December 31, 2022. This was announced in May 2013. Jérôme Valcke, then FIFA General Secretary, said at the time: “Our relationship with EA Sports is very important. Video games FIFA are a major component of our work in communicating the FIFA brand and values ​​around the world. ”According to a journalist from New York Times, this contract brings in more than 85 million euros per year to the governing body of world football.





9.1 million players already on FIFA 22

EA Sports has benefited from the FIFA brand since 1993. The first video game licensed was called FIFA International Soccer. From 1995, an edition was released each year. The latest, FIFA 22, has been playable since the end of September.

The game FIFA has established itself as the best-selling cultural property in France. By 2020, at least 1.3 million copies of FIFA 21 have been sold in France. Globally, the numbers are just as important. EA Sports claims 9.1 million players for FIFA 22, just one week after its launch.

The game is worth more than a billion euros

This last total, presented as a record, reminds us that the video game giant is doing extremely well. The Ultimate Team game mode of FIFA, which prompts players to buy card packs to build a dream squad, has generated net income of over $ 1.3 billion. More generally, Electronic Arts’ overall net revenues at the start of the year amounted to more than 5 billion euros over twelve months.

A name change for FIFA would represent a second major upheaval in the sector. This year, the Japanese publisher Konami ended its famous Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) license, which peaked in the 2000s, to replace it with eFootball. In parallel, another still unclear project led by the publisher Strikerz, UFL, arouses curiosity.