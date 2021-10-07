Fifth. The Prix Charley Mills in Vincennes this Friday, October 8, 2021. – Angers Info

The Prix Charley Mills in Vincennes this Friday, October 8, 2021.

Direction Vincennes this Friday, October 8, 2021 for the Tiercé-Quarté-Quinté +. In this event, the Prix Charley Mills will have to compete as starters. The race will be contested over 2,700 meters, and endowed with € 67,000.

In this event, Helena Di Quattro (4) was more efficient this year on the speed courses. As proof, she finished in the top three during her four attempts on the 2,100 meters of the big track, during the first half. In addition, she needs to be masked the effort, because she has no room for maneuver. Dona Viva (11) has not been seen since early August and an attempt at Enghien. Her driver then told us that she wanted a period of rest. After two months, she returns to the competition with freshness and a good commitment to the earnings ceiling. She evolves from the start barefoot. It represents a possibility for a place.

Geny’s confidences

Gabriel Angel Pou Pou: Flaya Kalouma (1) confirmed to Amiens that she was coming back at best. It is on an ascending phase after having put us in doubt for several weeks. She recovered perfectly. For lack of interesting commitment, she runs in the face of strong opposition. She will have a lot to do. With a good trip, it can claim a small place.

Christophe Martens: Marcello Wibb (2) had done well in the spring and had a little drop in shape. He enjoys running in the cool. It’s a little back to school but he’s doing pretty well in training. He has proven himself on the big track. He faces gifted and healthy subjects. However, with a good trip, it can slip into the finish.

Tomas malmqvist: Holy Water (3) disappointed me a bit in Vichy. He was in the background and coming back was difficult. Previously at Paris-Vincennes, he ran well in a race with few starters. He knows how to start quickly and to position himself. He needs the right race. He will struggle to win but he is competitive for a place.

Jean-Marie Monclin: Fly Speed ​​(5) fouled on the last turn last but, as he is a trotter, he quickly caught up. However, it does not cost him the victory. That day he did the work for others. This time, we are going to hide it with the risks that this tactic entails. His place is again at the finish.

Sébastien Ernault: Cash Maker (6) had major health problems that kept him out of competition for more than two years. He resorted to spring before returning home this summer. He is on the rise and without his fault at Alençon recently, he would undoubtedly have won. Now, faced with this opposition, it looks difficult.

Jean-Michel Bazire: Tjacko Zaz (7) won in a good way for his return to Paris-Vincennes by doing the last seven hundred meters. He has fully recovered from his efforts. He is 9 years old but he is still very competitive. It is in its category. He is able to rehearse and must play a good role.





Matthieu Varin: By And By (8) did not change gears in the final phase at Argentan, although he seemed capable of doing better. After the exams he was a little “dirty”. I have done the necessary since. He is not bothered by the big track. I’m going to put the bonnet closed for the first time. It will be all or nothing.

Vitale Ciotola: Zerozerosette Gar (9) narrowly failed for victory recently on this course. He was missing a race after taking a break this summer. This time he’s going to show up sharper but it’s the first time he’s been running just two weeks apart. Barefoot, he should still take an active part at the finish.

Grégoire Raffestin: Drop des Duriez (10) is regular and hard. He likes big tracks and turns better to the left. He should be happy on this course. He can go ahead as well as wait but it takes a rhythmic race. This is not a lot to be overlooked. He is not often all four feet bare but that won’t make a big difference compared to the last few times.

Stéphane Bourlier: Black Jack la Nuit (12) was unfortunately disqualified last time because he was missing a pair of boots behind. More recently, under the saddle, he was just fine. He is on a distance at his convenience and extra. The lot is quite steep, but it can be fourth or fifth, with imperative a hidden course.

Jean-Michel Bazire: Firello (13) decompressed after his summer performances in Cagnes. It is not sharpened for this recovery and will remain shod besides. The commitment is favorable but it will be difficult for him to stand out. It is better to see it again.

Christian Bigeon: Classic Haufor (14) did well last time around, ending well. He remained in good condition. These are not easy races and, if we took a small batch, that would be good. He cannot be ruled out for fifth place.

Franck Boismartel: Brainstorm (15) will have very limited ambitions. We try again. We are preparing him for an uphill race, but it feels like the end of his career anyway. We will see what happens. If that’s correct, we’ll go under the saddle afterwards. Otherwise, we’ll stop completely.

Eric Gilles Blot: Echo de Chanlecy (16) needed his last outing. That day, he was preceded by the three horses of the fifty meters, who had a first chance. He is in his place. He got back in shape. It’s still a great commitment for him. If that goes well, he should be in the top three. If we can get brought back, that’s better.

A synthesis: 9-16-7-5-1-10-12-2 The press synthesis: 9 – 7 – 5 – 16 – 4 – 2 – 13 – 10

Europe 1: 7-10-9-5-16-2-12-4

Equidia: 7-16-9-5-1-4-3-2

The Parisian: 7-9-16-5-10-1-4-12

West France: 9-5-7-1-16-3-4-11

Paris Turf: 9-7-16-5-1-10-2-4

RTL: 16-9-5-10-7-1-4-11



